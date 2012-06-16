“It” Girl Amber Le Bon Makes Her Model Mom Proud for a Hot French Designer

It’s hard to look at Amber Le Bon and not feel a twinge of jealousy. I mean, c’mon, she has cool parents, that of course being Yasmin Le Bon and Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon (P.S. “Hungry Like the Wolf” is on two of my Spotify playlists, I LOVE that song).

Now the 22-year-old “It” girl is taking the fashion world by storm in Fausto Puglisi’s Fall/Winter 2012 lookbook, which looks a little Versace inspired, if I do say so myself. This isn’t Amber’s first modelling gig; she’s worked for brands like Moschino and British retailer River Island before, as well as also being the face of Myla Swimwear.

Designer Puglisi gushes, “I love Amber Le Bon, to me she is a princess, daughter of a music king and runway queen. What I love most about Amber is her aristocratic features and her insatiable will to be better. She’s young, fresh and so sexy.”

And, we must agree. Amber brings energy and sex appeal to Puglisi’s clothing and seems like a natural in front of the camera. But, what else do you expect from the daughter of a model and a musician?

Check out a few of our favorite images from the Fausto Puglisi Fall/Winter 2012 lookbook in the gallery above, and let us know which look is your fave by leaving a comment down below!

[via Trendland]