Giorgio Armani Speaks Out On Model Tom Nicon’s Suicide, Walmart Attacks Gay Worker?

Model Tom Nicon walking for Burberry Prosurm FW10 runway. Photo: ImaxTree



Giorgio Armani speaks on out male model Tom Nicon’s recent suicide and points his finger at the fashion industry. “This world is too closely linked to youth and makes it seem like life ends at 22,” he tells Guardian UK.



Model behavior? Arlenis Sosa shows her softer side as she volunteered Saturday to run the face painting booth for children with severe disabilities alongside New Yorkers for Children at the 5th Annual New Alternatives for Children Kids Olympics. (New Yorkers for Children)



Arlenis Sosa. Photo courtesy of New Yorker’s for Children

W to get a dose of Italian style? Word on the street is that Stefano Tonchi is wooing his friend and street style fave Anna Dello Russo to fill the fashion editorial director spot at the mag. (Daily Front Row)

InStyle has a round-up of pop’s biggest bra moments. Tina Turner may have started the revolution.

Proving his creativity knows no bounds designer, photographer and all-around artiste Karl Lagerfeld took pen to hand to illustrate all 0f today’s issue of France’s Libration as part of his guest editorship. (BKRW)



Drawing by Karl Lagerfeld in June 22 issue of Libration.



A Cleveland Walmart forced a gay employee to wear a yellow vest after coming out to his boss. There’s a Target opening in NYC and we bet they’re hiring! (The Gloss)

