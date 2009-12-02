Giorgio Armani Pre-Fall 2010 Shows Modern Glamour

Giorgio Armani isn’t the name that usually comes to mind when we think of young, fresh designs, but to be fair, that is because Mr. Armani sticks to what he does best. This pre-fall collection shows off a lot of his strengths, namely perfectly tailored jackets, slightly deconstructed looks, and sophistication. Made up mostly of pantsuits, this collection took a modern turn by incorporating bolder shoulders as we’ve seen so much of lately. Luckily, Armani made it his own, leaving us with a lovely, edited collection.

[WWD]