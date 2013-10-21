Giorgio Armani Has a Life-Size Gorilla Statue In His Office

The New York Times fashion critic Cathy Horyn recently profiled Giorgio Armani, visiting him at home in Milan at 21 via Borgonuovo, one of his nine homes apparently.

Along the way she got a tour of Armani’s private lair. Horyn says of the home: “If there was an architectural thread, it was the ’30s.”

Other interesting tidbits from the Armani house tour: Horyn describes his furniture as “minimalist but plumped.” He has a lap pool with Speedos waiting to be used. He apparently has a tanning shower in his gym (no wonder he is always golden brown even at age 79). Another interesting tidbit? Horyn describes Armani’s bedroom a space that “could have been a hotel room” because it doesn’t have any photos in it.

What caught our eye which wasn’t even mentioned in the story is the giant life size gorilla in Armani’s office—hardly the minimalist piece of art that you would imagine Armani having beside him as he sketches his next collection. Head over to The New York Times to see other photos of Armani’s home.

