Front Row at the PFW Couture Giorgio Armani Prive Show Has Me Positively Swooning

Scroll To See More Images

I’ve said it (many times) before, but I’ll say it again: Runway front rows are one of my absolute favorite places to see celebrities. There’s not as much going on as there is during a red carpet event—though I live for red carpet looks—so celebs usually seemed more relaxed. Plus, the front row guests at shows are always dressed to impress since they’re at a fashion show. The Paris Fashion Couture Week Giorgio Armani show front row on Tuesday has instantly become one of my favorite groups of celebrities (and celebrity looks). The ensembles were sleek, sophisticated and downright enviable. I can’t get enough.

If I’m being honest, this wasn’t the wildest runway front row I’ve ever seen. It didn’t feel like I was peeking at looks from the Met Gala or witnessing a sartorial circus. These looks all had a certain air of sophistication that caught my eye. That isn’t to say you can’t look sophisticated in a wildly eccentric ensemble, but it’s a completely different vibe. The only way I really know how to describe these looks is that they have the same energy as Renata from Big Little Lies. Her line from the new season, “I will not not be rich!” is honestly the exact way to describe this front row.

Speaking of Big Little Lies, both Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard were in attendance at this Giorgio Armani Prive show. A mini reunion? Yes, please. After all the drama their characters go through (No spoilers! Don’t worry.), I find it so interesting to see the actors out and about hanging out at the same couture runway shows. Yet another reason to love runway front row round-ups, my friends. You never know who will be there.

Nicole Kidman, Giorgio Armani Prive Show

Zoey Deutch in Giorgio Armani, Giorgio Armani Prive Show

Aurelie Dupont, Giorgio Armani Prive Show

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Giorgio Armani Prive Show

Nikkie Reed & Ian Somerhalder, Giorgio Armani Prive Show

Alexander Skarsgard, Giorgio Armani Prive Show

Sara Sampaio, Giorgio Armani Prive Show

Alice Dellal, Giorgio Armani Prive Show

Lady Kitty Spencer in Giorgio Armani, Giorgio Armani Prive Show