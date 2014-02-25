Whoa! Giorgio Armani Disses Anna Wintour For Skipping His Fashion Show

There’s nothing the fashion world loves more than a good catfight, and this incident has all the makings: When Anna Wintour chose to skip Giorgio Armani’s Milan Fashion Week RTW show on Monday to head to Paris, the designer used his post-show press conference (yes, he actually has one), to express his, uh, innermost thoughts on the Vogue editor, while also throwing a few verbal punches at everyone from Miuccia Prada to the Italian Fashion Chamber. While he didn’t actually name names, it was pretty clear to whom his barbs were directed.

According to WWD, Armani began his vent discussing Wintour: “There are some who prefer to snub the Giorgio Armani show and go to Paris … She said she was sending her people. But if you go to see your dentist and he puts you in the hands of his assistant, what’s your reaction? They told me, ‘She went to see the Privé in Paris; she has no time to see the ready-to-wear in Milan. She is influential and powerful.’ But, perhaps, I’m influential as well.”

He continued his tirade by bashing the Italian Fashion Chamber for failing to get more big designers to show on the last day of Milan Fashion Week: “When we decided to show the last day, other big brands were involved. But currently this is an empty day,” he said. “Does this mean protecting the Italian fashion? Where is the Camera [della Moda, which presides over the fashion schedule]? I rejoined it but I can always exit again. I can just put in a phone call.”

And it didn’t stop there. Armani took a swipe at Prada (presumably): “It’s very easy to do a V-neck dress with a bold print. It’s more difficult to make a suit or a jacket look new. It’s easier to freewheel.”

Funnily enough, Anna Wintour got the message, as a rep with Vogue insisted the editor meant no harm by failing to attend the event, even issuing a statement on the matter:

“Anna has the greatest respect for Giorgio Armani and everything he has done for Italy and fashion worldwide. Unfortunately, with the fashion calendar now running for more than a month, there are some shows that Anna is not able to attend.”

Armani certainly chose some powerful people to insult and this isn’t the first time he has taken to vocalizing his distaste for certain people in the industry. We just hope that the fashion world is a bit more forgiving than Armani himself.