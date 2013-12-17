Get the Look: Ginnifer Goodwin’s Gallery Wall

We are huge fans of Ginnifer Goodwin’s Los Angeles home, chock full of antiques, amazing vintage finds, and gorgeous art. We are particularly smitten with the gallery wall in her salon room. Here, some tips to get the look yourself.

1. Goodwin’s images are all black and white, which creates a cohesive display. Stick to black and white photos only (and you can convert photos to be black and white if you have color photos you would like to use), and you will be well on your way to a chic wall display.

2. We love that Goodwin’s photos are framed with different mattings, which adds a bohemian edge to the assortment.

3. Another thing that works in this room is that the frames are a mix of gunmetal, silver, and gold. Opt for different frames in the metallic family to get this look.

4. It is hard to say who the women in Goodwin’s frames are (they look like 1920s movie stars), but we love the idea of framing old family photos to achieve this look.

5. Don’t be afraid to hang a lot of photos. Goodwin has hung 12 photos on this wall, and that is the key to what makes it so special.

