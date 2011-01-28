Ginnifer Goodwin & Nicky Hilton: Sexy Leopard Style Standoff

There’s nothing we really love more than a woman in leopard, except maybe two women in leopard. Thus, we were naturally delighted to see Nicky Hilton and Ginnifer Goodwin both rock this tight-fitting long sleeve leopard getup from Torn by Ronny Kobo.

We’re a little biased towards Nicky, whose glam glam accessories, sleek clutch, and piercing blue eyes really take this look above and beyond the 90210 standard, creating an altogether stellar look for the premiere of her aunts Kyle and Kim Richards gem of a TV show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Nonetheless Ginnifer Goodwin’s bare essentials chicness and adorable pixie cut certainly gives Miss Hilton a run for her money. What do you think?

Photos courtesy of Torn by Ronny Kobo