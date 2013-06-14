First Look: See Ginnifer Goodwin As Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis

There are tons of historical movies coming out this year! We just got our first good look at Naomi Watts as Princess Diana earlier this week, Nicole Kidman is taking on Princess Grace Kelly, and now another contemporary star is taking on a style icon: here’s the first peek at “Once Upon A Time” star Ginnifer Goodwin as the one and only Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

The National Geographic Channel just released the image, which shows the 35-year-old actress donning one of Jackie’s many iconic looks: a simple LBD, white pearl earrings, and her signature bouffant. She’s starring alongside Rob Lowe, 49, as John F. Kennedy in “Killing Kennedy,” which is set to air this November. The movie just started filming this week in Virginia, and things are already getting really intense. Lowe tweeted, “Just saw @ginnygoodwin as Jackie Kennedy in the sad and awful blood-stained dress. Extremely emotional.”

We think Ginnifer looks beautiful as the style icon; how do you think she looks?

