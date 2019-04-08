Gingham, Gingham and More Gingham—Because How Else Will You Know It’s Spring?

Scroll To See More Images

I’m not sure when humans decided it would be cool to coordinate outfits with our favorite picnic blankets, but somewhere along the line we did, and spring’s enduring gingham trend was born. These days, spring doesn’t really feel like spring until we’re all veritable collages of pastel-colored gingham clothes—millennial pink gingham jumpsuits, pale yellow gingham mini dresses, lavender gingham shoes. No spring closet is complete without at least one eye-catching gingham piece; in fact, it’s perhaps stranger to own no gingham at all than it is to wear all-gingham-everything (considering our historical aversion layering prints on prints, that’s really saying something).

Spring is a pretty maximalist season. Emotionally exhausted by the dark palettes, solid colors and thick textiles that have pervaded our wardrobes all winter long, we enter spring fatigued by sartorial edginess—and excited to embrace all the color, prints and patterns we’ve eschewed for far too long. Spring becomes a veritable hub of happiness, of fun, of hope. And while this saturated spirit is evident in all of spring’s most cyclical trends—florals, sundresses and pastel colors among them—none feel quite as bright, cheery and absolutely delightful as gingham.

Because no one wears gingham during the winter. One can make the case for winter florals, sunny dresses repurposed as winter pieces, and the occasional pop of pastel in a sea of wintry neutrals. But no one steps out in that specific breed of plaid unless the sun is shining and the weather is warm. Gingham is reserved exclusively for the calendar’s most inviting, most energizing moments. And now that those moments are here—and I mean really, consistently here—we’ve only one thing left to do: shop spring’s gingham trend. (It’s basically our responsibility to fill the world with a little more fun, vibrant energy—even if only through our outfits—right?)

1. Glamorous Gingham Cami Jumpsuit, $54 at ASOS

A jumpsuit so cute you’ll want to live in it—and one so cozy you actually probably could.

2. Heartbreak Gingham Cami Dress, $17 at ASOS

Not sure if it’s socially acceptable to wear gingham to a bar, but this cami dress is practically designed for that purpose, no?

3. Be There or Be Square Gingham Bikini Set, $18 at Nasty Gal

Because gingham isn’t only at home at the park.

4. LPA High-Waist Ruffle Skirt, $45 at Revolve

This ruffled skirt is delightful on its own—and even more fun when paired with its matching, puffy-sleeve top.

5. Swing by Gingham Mini Dress, $33 at Nasty Gal

Swing mini dresses are always a good idea—especially when they’re covered in frills, and rendered in gingham.

6. Kimmy Gingham High-Rise Bike Short, $34 at Urban Outfitters

It was only a matter of time before bike shorts got the gingham treatment.

7. Gingham the Goods Shirred Midi Dress, $39 at Nasty Gal

Quite possibly the most classic spring dress I’ve ever laid eyes on.

8. Casey Kick Flare Pant, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Because spring pants are a seriously underrated thing.

9. Gingham Seersucker Mini Dress, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Seriously, who can resist a puffy-sleeve, gingham mini? Is this not our collective kryptonite?

10. Loeffler Randall Cecily Bow Clutch, $165 at Shopbop

An Instagram-worthy clutch that matches your Instagram-worthy picnic blanket.

11. Gingham Your Best Halter Dress, $18 at Nasty Gal

Whoever said gingham couldn’t be hot was clearly misinformed.

12. Lovers + Friends Brenda Crop, $88 at Revolve

Is there a cap to how many ways one could wear this matching set in a row? (Not asking for a friend.)

13. En Creme Gingham Maxi Skirt, $42 at ASOS

Flowy maxis are an absolute must-have once the sun comes out routinely—might as well snag a gingham one, right?

14. Lisa Says Capri Gingham Tie-Front Top, $88 at Urban Outfitters

A bow-covered, green gingham crop top—what’s not to love?

15. Loeffler Randall Luisa Knotted Kitten Heel, $225 at Revolve

Go full maximalist and throw these on with your favorite gingham sundress. (Or gingham top/gingham pant combination—if you really want to go all out.)

16. Gingham Trapeze Sun Top, $24 at ASOS

A gingham top that’ll take you anywhere this season.

17. Capulet Danna Gingham Belted Trench Coat, $249 at Urban Outfitters

Yes, spring trench coats are on the menu. And yes, they’re more delightful when rendered in gingham.

18. Montce Green Gingham Bikini, $253 at ASOS

I’m becoming increasingly convinced that no wardrobe is complete without at lest one gingham swimsuit.

19. Pink Gingham Plunge Sun Top, $15.50 at ASOS

Perfect for outdoor barbecues and spring date nights, alike.

20. Gingham Crop Top and Shorts Set, $25 at Forever 21

Another gingham matching set to peruse—because the more gingham matching sets, the merrier.

21. Gingham Ruffle Trim Dress, $17.50 at Forever 21

A gingham dress that’s veritably office-appropriate.

22. Tularosa Darla One-Piece, $89 at Revolve

The only thing that could make yellow gingham even cuter than it already is? A bow.

23. Curve Gingham Belted Coat, $52 at ASOS

Five words: Millennial. Pink. Gingham. Trench. Coat.

24. Vichy Checkered Shirt, $39.90 at Zara

A top that would play as well with mom jeans as it would with the hottest skirt you own.

25. Shaping Up Gingham Bikini, $25 at Nasty Gal

This bikini is so adorable I’m almost at a loss for words. (I said almost!)

26. Privacy Please Burbank Skirt, $128 at Revolve

Has gingham ever looked this hot?

27. Emory Park Gingham Bodysuit, $14 at ASOS

A solid basic to have on hand the next time gingham tickles your fancy.

28. Music City Gingham Tie-Front Dress, $46 at Lulu’s

A quintessential spring sundress.

29. Off-Shoulder Frill-Hem Gingham Romper, $17.50 at ASOS

A romper so versatile you’ll find excuses to wear it everywhere.

30. Reverse Gingham Tie-Front Romper, $48 at Forever 21

A romper that masquerades as a two-piece set? Yes, please.

31. Lost Ink Gingham Beach Dress, $36 at ASOS

Wear it as a jumper, a swim cover-up or—if you’re not plunge neckline-averse—a straight-up dress.

32. Privacy Please Westminster Top, $24 at Revolve

Off-the-shoulder isn’t going anywhere.

33. Gingham Tea Jumpsuit, $48 at ASOS

The easiest way to make weekend grocery shopping a little more fun? Slip into this first.

34. Gingham Tie-Front Tube Top, $11.99 at Forever 21

Is it humanly possible to resist the appeal of a gingham bow? Because I’m pretty sure it’s not.

35. Off-Shoulder Button-Through Midi Gingham Sundress, $18 at ASOS

This gingham midi wants to take you everywhere this season—to the farmer’s market, to the beach, everywhere.

36. Taffy Smocked Tiered Ruffle Midi Skirt, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Smocked, ruffled and covered in gingham—because good things come in threes.

37. MINKPINK Toto Gingham Top, $38 at Revolve

Pair this top with your favorite high-waisted jeans—or do it one better and snag the matching shorts.

38. Antibes Gingham Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Drop waists can be tough cookies to style, but this hot pink rendition looks like it walked out of a high-fashion spread.

39. Lovers + Friends Ballard Crop, $77 at Revolve

You had me at yellow gingham crop top—and really had me at “one-shoulder” and “covered in frills.”

40. Gingham Ruffle Wrap Dress, $48 at Topshop

Consider this a spring-friendly take on the classic LBD.

41. Lovers + Friends Loren Top, $98 at Revolve

A gingham top for the person who’s not totally convinced they’re into gingham.

42. RAYE x Lovers + Friends Charlotte Heel, $48 at Revolve

A more low-key take on the gingham shoe thing.

43. Mini Skater Sundress, $20 at ASOS

For moments when you just can’t decide which color gingham you like best.

44. Tularosa Thea Shirtdress, $188 at Revolve

Part shirtdress, part spring trench coat—all adorable.

45. House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Julia Top, $37 at Revolve

Gray gingham is a thing—and yes, it’s cute.

46. Urban Renewal Remnants Gingham Romper, $69 at Urban Outfitters

A romper so cute it should be on everyone’s radar this spring.

47. Lala Gingham Button-Down Crop Top, $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

Not your average spring crop top.

48. Lovers + Friends Patterson Pant, $146 at Revolve

Mixed-and-matched gingham in a single piece of clothing.

49. RAYE Gina Wedges, $40 at Revolve

Because of course spring’s favorite print is available in wedge form.

50. Lovers + Friends Kristine Jumpsuit, $123 at Revolve

Fun, figure-flattering and hella versatile—need I say more?

51. Mara Hoffman Maven One Piece, $116 at Revolve

Did I just find the perfect spring swimsuit?

52. Privacy Please Bellflower Mini, $79 at Revolve

Pretty hard to go wrong with a millennial pink sundress—especially when that sundress is rendered in gingham.

53. Gingham Capri Pant Set, $39.99 at Forever 21

I don’t know which is more fun—the print or the silhouette.

54. RAYE Jamie Sandal, $36 at Revolve

Pair these with your favorite sundresses for an understated take on the trend. Or—as always—layer gingham on gingham (on gingham).

55. Gingham Jumpsuit, $160 at Anthropologie

Such a classic.

56. Leal Daccarett Ashanti Top, $208.50 at Shopbop

There’s so much going on with this aughts-inspired top, but I’m low-key into all of it.

57. Majorelle Ashley Mini Dress, $178 at Revolve

Because there’s nothing quite like lavender in the spring.

58. Tularosa Erica Dress, $148 at Revolve

A little cutout goes a long way.

59. Backstage Love Actually Top, $59 at Revolve

A top that’s as easily dressed down as it is dressed up.

60. Gingham Bodycon Dress, $28 at Forever 21

A high-contrast take on gingham for the person who prefers bold everything.

61. Lovers + Friends Dustin Mini, $148 at Revolve

An off-the-shoulder red gingham mini covered in ruffly frills. Admit it—you didn’t even need to see the picture to know you wanted it.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.