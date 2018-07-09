11 Gingham Pieces You’ll Want After Seeing Nina Dobrev’s Swimsuit

Nina Dobrev is pretty much the definition of #goals, in all aspects of life—but her Instagram game is something else. Besides the fact that her username is literally just @Nina (like she’s the only Nina on Earth), she constantly post photos that make us want to copy her street style—and like, steal her entire life. Maybe that’s just something that happens when you’re famous?

On July 8, Dobrev took to social media to celebrate the one-year wedding anniversary of her friends Julianne Hough, a professional dancer and actress, and Brooks Laich, a hockey player. Though Dobrev’s caption was totally tear-inducing and the three friends looked beyond adorable in the photo, we couldn’t focus on the post—we were too side-tracked wondering where Dobrev and Hough got the incredibly cute gingham bikinis they wore in the photo.

Look, we know—Hough and Laich are picture-perfect. Couple goals, if you will. If anyone demands our attention in Instagram form, it’s them. But guys, it’s summer. It’s gingham season. Our top priority is figuring out which checkered ensemble we’re wearing to the beach this weekend. Even the most stunning of couples can’t detract our focus from that.

In the midst of being completely distracted by Dobrev and Hough’s adorable bikinis, we decided to do some online shopping to find some gingham pieces to add to our (and your!) wardrobes. Our credit cards might be crying, but our faces are smiling—and that’s what’s important.