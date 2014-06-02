5 Ways To Wear Gingham Without Looking Twee

When it comes to gingham, most of us probably associate it with super-retro characters like Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz” or Mary Ann from “Gilligan’s Island.” But—judging by Spring 2014 runways—a number of top designers like Derek Lam and Balmain offered a fresh perspective on the pattern. And, as a result, top street style stars and fashion bloggers have jumped on the trend, giving the print their own cool spin.

Here, five outfit ideas that offer plenty of inspiration for jumping aboard the gingham train. You might be surprised by how versatile the print is—it’s popping up on everything from bomber jackets to cocktail dresses—so check out the below to see how to rock it this summer.

1. Nothing says weekend style like a gingham dress and sneakers.

We can think of no cuter weekend outfit than a gingham dress and Converse sneakers. Add in a straw fedora and an “it” bag, and well, you’ve just achieved outfit gold.

2. Get matchy-matchy with gingham.

Who would have thought that gingham on gingham on gingham could look so effortlessly glamorous and—dare we say—sexy? This look by Balmain probably isn’t the easiest to replicate, but look for matching gingham sets to achieve a similar look, like slim pants and a structured crop top, or a gingham jacket and skirt combination.

3. Modernize gingham with a graphic top.

Take a prim gingham skirt, add a graphic tee or sweatshirt, and voila, you’ve got a trendy and unexpected work outfit that will have everyone buzzing (and eager to copy your style).

4. Go minimal with gingham.

One of the hottest looks to come down the spring runways was undoubtedly this one from Derek Lam. Get inspired by the look, styling your gingham dress with minimal accessories and sexy sky-high black sandals—it’s all you need to be on trend this season.

5. Go sexy with gingham. Yes, it can be done.

Opt for a sexy cocktail dress in a gingham pattern like street style star and model Hanneli Mustaparta did, here, and you’ll turn heads for all of the right reasons.