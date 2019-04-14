Come Spring, Gingham Dresses Are Always a Good Idea

Scroll To See More Images

At some point in our lives, humans decided we wanted to coordinate outfits with our picnic blankets. And that strange urge endured, year after year, resulting in what can only be described as a resounding trend. Now, every spring and summer, gingham dresses flood our favorite retailers—and by extension, our closets—and they pervade every trek to the park, every visit to the beach and really, every trip we take outside.

The gingham trend has, of course, manifested itself in more ways than one; gingham dresses aren’t the only way to get your lightweight plaid on. But they’re by far the most common avenue into the movement. There’s something about a gingham dress—the way it envelops your body in squares of white and some other bright color; the way the full skirt flutters up every time you turn this way or that; the way your entire ensemble seamlessly fits into your surroundings, no matter what, exactly, they are—that feels undeniably cinematic, and undeniably more cinematic than a gingham tank or pair of gingham pants might. Denim tops are cute, but they’re not going to make you feel like a modern-day Instagram princess every time you twirl—and they’re not gonna look as good in that Boomerang of you twirling, either.

What’s nice: This movement has persisted for so long than gingham dresses are available in every shape, shade and sleeve-length imaginable. There is no singular definition for what a gingham dress is, or looks like. Shoppers of every aesthetic can surely find at least one gingham dress that meets their sartorial needs—honestly, they can probably dig up a handful. Yes, even in figure-hugging mini dress form. Yes, even in black. Yes, even in shiny, glazed vinyl. The gingham dress shopping options are endless—or, as endless as any array of shopping options can be—and they’re sitting idly by, just waiting to be shopped.

1. Auguste the Label Gingham Paneled Maxi Dress, $99.99 at Urban Outfitters

The perfect low-key piece for a day spent at the park (or, you know, anywhere).

2. Walk in the Park Gingham Dress, $20 at Nasty Gal

A gingham dress fit for Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and basically every other party-worthy occasion on your calendar this summer.

3. Gingham the Goods Shirred Midi Dress, $40 at Nasty Gal

A high-fashion take on Dorothy’s Wizard of Oz dress.

4. Heartbreak Cami Dress, $17 at ASOS

A gingham dress you could possibly—dare we say—wear out on a Saturday night?!

5. Gingham Ruffle-Trim Dress, $23.99 at Forever 21

A go-to for day-to-day wear and office wear, alike.

6. Tie-Front Colorblock Gingham Mini Skater Dress, $24 at ASOS

A gingham dress that makes the most of spring’s patchwork trend. Needless to say, we’re here for it.

7. Iris Dress, $331 at Free People

In case you’re more into black than white.

8. LPA Cowl Neck Dress, $198 at Revolve

Date night calls.

9. Swing By Gingham Mini Dress, $30 at Nasty Gal

All kinds of cute—and all kinds of comfortable, too.

10. Gingham Seersucker Mini Dress, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Because puff sleeves were made to be rendered in gingham.

11. Gingham Your Best Halter Dress, $28 at Nasty Gal

Whoever said gingham couldn’t be sexy was (clearly) seriously misinformed.

12. Jules Gingham V-Neck Mini Dress, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Because your closet deserves at least one low-key dress to toss on every time you’re feeling cute-but-casual.

13. Urban Renewal Remnants Gingham Babydoll Dress, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Perfect for days when it’s (almost) too hot for real clothes.

14. Antibes Gingham Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress, $69 at Urban Outfitters

An oh-so slightly edgy take on the classic hot pink gingham midi.

15. Privacy Please Josie Midi Dress, $83 at Revolve

A gingham midi that’s veritably fit for the office (with, like, a blazer or something).

16. L’Academie The Puff-Sleeve Dress, $49 at Revolve

Because off-the-shoulder necklines, puffy sleeves and pastel gingham are a match made in sartorial heaven.

17. Something Real Plaid Maxi Dress, $198 at Free People

Just enough gingham to qualify as a gingham dress.

18. Tularosa Jenny Dress, $158 at Revolve

Rip off your picnic blanket’s signature style—and look cute AF while you’re at it.

19. LPA Martina Dress, $228 at Revolve

We told you there were shiny vinyl options on offer.

20. Music City Gingham Tie-Front Dress, $46 at Lulus

Perfect for any barbecue, day drink or outdoor shindig that’s made its way onto your calendar.

21. J.O.A. Off-the-Shoulder Embroidered Dress, $47 at Revolve

Embroidery’s an under-utilized detail in the gingham sheer—and it’s all kinds of cute.

22. Glamorous Cami Midi Dress, $51 at ASOS

Emerald green’s a surprisingly rare color in the gingham dress-sphere—be sure to snag this beauty if you’re into it.

23. Gingham Print Dress, $38 at Forever 21

The button-up side leaves the slit on this dress feeling oh-so family-friendly.

24. Lena Gingham Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress, $59.99 at Urban Outfitters

Also available in gray, if you’re feeling something a little more neutral.

25. Gingham Tie-Front Dress, $45 at Forever 21

Gingham and bows were made to be worn together.

26. NBD Tiffany Mini Dress, $218 at Revolve

The funnest addition to your date-night wardrobe.

27. Off-the-Shoulder Button-Through Mini Sundress, $18 at ASOS

A gingham sundress that drips with vintage appeal.

28. Tularosa Erica Dress, $148 at Revolve

Because you definitely don’t have to choose between “cute” and “sexy.”

29. Glamorous V-Neck Shift Dress, $16 at ASOS

We told you there was something out there for the all-black-everything fiend.

30. The East Order Luca Smocked Drop Waist Mini Dress, $169 at Urban Outfitters

Smocked, and ruffled, and covered in gingham—oh my.

31. Check Button Pinafore Dress, $68 at Topshop

A gingham dress you could definitely wear well into fall.

32. Gingham Tie-Front Cami Dress, $18.99 at Forever 21

A silhouette so quintessentially sweet it’s basically irresistible.

33. Cohen Checkered Cinch-Waist Midi Dress, $79 at Urban Outfitters

Part maxi, part midi—all surprisingly edgy-fun.

34. Plaid Ponte Mini Dress, $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

The subtlest nod to the gingham dress trend you could possibly make.

35. Mary Textured Gingham Dress, $54 at Urban Outfitters

Also available in emerald green and lavender, because the gingham palette is diverse.

36. Superdown Ally Midi Dress, $72 at Revolve

Sleek enough for a job interview.

37. Gingham Mini Dress, $20 at ASOS

Practically begging to star in your next Instagram.

38. Mads Norgaard Drop-Waist Gingham Dress, $42.50 at ASOS

Drop waists are low-key our sartorial kryptonite.

39. Cupcakes and Cashmere Eddie Dress, $66 at Revolve

A perfect go-to.

40. Sundress Suzy Dress, $89 at Revolve

Because of course gingham prints play well with pom-poms.

