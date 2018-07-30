Gina Rodriguez Celebrates Her Birthday in Kaftan to End All Kaftans

Actress Gina Rodriguez, best known for her starring role in the CW’s dramedy Jane the Virgin, recently celebrated her 34th birthday—and unsurprisingly, she did so in style.

Rodriguez kicked off her birthday festivities by checking into Hotel Casa Malca in Tulum, Mexico with her boyfriend, Joe LoCicero. (As of today, fans and news outlets alike are speculating that the pair are engaged—thanks to an Instagram Rodriguez posted displaying a huge diamond ring on her finger.)

And the celebration didn’t end there—it trickled intro Rodriguez’ outfit as well. The actress posted a series of Instagrams that showed her wearing a dreamy, hot pink kaftan so massive she looks like an actual human tapestry. I mean, seriously—that, right there, is the kaftan to end all kaftans. And she paired it with MIKOH’s Colombia bikini top in Foam.

Have you ever seen anything more glorious? No? Us either.

Suddenly, kaftans have replaced the crocheted dresses in our beach bags. They’ve subbed in for the swim cover-ups we used to wear to the pool. They’ve supplanted every damn dress in our closet.

Rodriguez’ statement-making kaftan is so incredibly stunning we’re planning to score one of our own and wear it every single day. (Well, first we might need to book a vacation to a kaftan-appropriate destination. Excuse to go to Mexico, anyone?)

OK, we’re getting ahead of ourselves. We might not end up in a kaftan-worthy location any time soon, but you can catch us window-shopping for kaftans until we do. Shop some of our favorites below.

