Gina Rodriguez Calls Out Oscars for Lack of Latino Representation

The 2018 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday, and though they featured more diversity than previous years, actors of color like Gina Rodriguez still thought the recognized were #SoWhite. The 33-year-old actress took to Twitter to denounce the Academy Awards for its lack of Latino representation.

Though the “Jane the Virgin” star commended the Oscars for recognizing Mexican director Guillermo del Toro and “Coco,” an animated film about a Mexican family, she expressed her disappointment over the majority-white nominees. To show that she was more upset with lack of opportunities for Latinos in Hollywood than the nominations themselves, Rodriguez took a page from Viola Davis’s 2015 Emmys speech, in which she expressed that the only thing that separates women of color from their peers is “opportunity.”

“How I feel about the # Oscars this morning and the lack of Latinos… ‘The only thing that separates women of color from anyone else is opportunity’ -Viola Davis (Thank you @ RealGDT and @ pixarcoco for being our visibility),” Rodriguez tweeted.

Rodriguez recently took the entertainment industry to task at the 2018 SAG Awards, where she called out Hollywood for its lack of Latino leads—despite the huge consumer market coming from Latinos. “I mean, [Latinos and Latinas] do make 55 million plus in the country,” Rodriguez told E! News. “No big deal. You should throw us in a movie or two. It would make sense. We do buy one in every four tickets, every single weekend, and make sure that your movies do well.”

Rodriguez wasn’t the only actor of color who called out the Academy Awards. Constance Wu also took aim at the Oscars for snubbing “Downsizing” actress Hong Chau, who is Vietnamese-American and would’ve been the first Asian-American actress nominated for an Oscar since 1994.

“Oh # oscars I am SO happy for @ LadyBirdMovie and @ GetOutMovie but u coulda nominated the brilliant # HongChau! How many Asian Americans have been nominated for Acting in the past decade??? Zero? I think it’s zero. And Chau was wondeful [sic]!!! Like……..???” Wu tweeted.

Yes—there are a lot of factors that go into a nomination, and the Oscars aren’t the be-all-end-all for recognition; but Rodriguez and Wu aren’t wrong. Just because the nominations weren’t entirely white doesn’t mean that there isn’t an issue. Props to Rodriguez and Wu for speaking out.