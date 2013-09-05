First Look: Gina Gershon as Donatella Versace in Lifetime Movie

Wow—it’s hard to even find words for this one. In case you were unaware, Lifetime will be debuting a new TV movie, “House of Versace,” on October 5, and they have cast actress Gina Gershon as the one and only Donatella Versace. (Sorry folks, Maya Rudolph‘s Donatella impersonation will strictly be reserved for “Saturday Night Live” reruns.) And now, we have a first look at Gershon in all of her Versace-clad, gold-wearing glory—and it’s awesome.

The 51-year-old has some big, platformed stilettos to fill, but we’re more than confident she can do it without making a caricature of the legendary designer and sister of the label’s founder, the late Gianni. Okay, we’re sure it will be a total camp-fest, but after all, what’s a Lifetime movie all about?

Also, it’s crucial to note that Gershon has had some experience with Versace before. In the 1995 flop-turned-cult-classic “Showgirls,” Gerson makes fun of Elizabeth Berkeley‘s character Nomi Malone for pronouncing it “Versayce.” We’re sure the producers had this in mind when they contacted her for the role.

“House of Versace” airs on October 5 at 8 p.m., so get your Medusa gear ready, because it’s going to be one hell of a flick.