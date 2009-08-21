Gimme S’more!

Brownies are a simple, yummy dessert no chocoholic or sweet tooth aficionado can resist, but just like any LBD in your closet, sometimes they could use an extra something else. These delicious brownies, inspired by your favorite campfire treat, are adorned with crunchy graham crackers and gooey marshmallows. The taste and texture of these s’more brownies will leave your taste buds wanting s’more. Yes, we went there.

What You’ll Need:

1 box of brownie mix (anyone will do but you can’t go wrong with Betty Crocker‘s Supreme brownie mix)

¼ cup water

1/3 cup vegetable oil

2 eggs

3 cups miniature marshmallows

4 graham crackers, broken into small pieces

2 milk chocolate candy bars (1.55 oz each), broken into 1-inch squares (I like Hershey’s chocolate the best)

Instructions

Heat the oven to 350 °F. Make and bake the brownies as directed on the box for a 13×9-inch pain. Grease the bottom only of the pan with cooking spray or shortening. Once all of the ingredients are combined and evenly mixed, bake the brownies for 28-30 minutes. While the brownies are baking in the oven, it’s time to get the s’more toppings ready. Break the chocolate bars and graham crackers into small, bite-sized pieces and place tem to the side so the brownies are ready to be adorned with these delicious treats once they are out of the oven.

When the time is up, set the oven to broil and immediately sprinkle the marshmallows and graham crackers over the warm brownies. Broil the brownies about 4 to 5 inches from heat for about 30 to 60 seconds or until the marshmallows are golden brown. (Watch the brownies carefully because the marshmallows and graham crackers brown very quickly.) Lastly, sprinkle the brownies with the chocolate candy pieces. (Gently press the candy bars into the brownies for fudgier chocolate.)

These yummy s’more brownies make the perfect summer treat and will leave everyone wanting more.