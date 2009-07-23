Gilty as Charged

As if we needed any more proof that Gilt Groupe was growing at the speed of light, they just announced that they will be launching a sister site called Gilt Fuse. Starting next month, Gilt Fuse will offer discounts on lower-priced lines with everything priced under $150.

The New York Times compares Gilt Fuse to Barney’s Co-Op and adds that their sales are projected to reach $400 million, or half the size of Barney’s.

Also, interestingly, many of the young users of Gilt (250,000 to be exact) visit the site twice a week without buying anything. The numbers that Gilt cites are amazing.

Every weekday at noon, 100,000 to 200,000 users log on to the site.

The fastest transaction took all of 9 seconds.

Of the 1.2 million users, half are in their 20s.

The buzz around Gilt’s growing market share? Priceless.

