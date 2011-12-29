Gilt Groupe And Women’s Health Ring In 2012 With Major Sales

Apparently, 2012 will be the year to give (perhaps we’re all trying to build up some extra good karma in case the Mayans were right). With new year’s resolutions clearly in the mind one of our favorite e-tailers, Gilt Groupe will be teaming up with Women’s Health magazine beginning January 6 to sell some killer new workout duds that will (hopefully) be enough motivation to keep to your new 2012 exercise regime.

What’s got us even more stoked is that with each piece, the expert editors will be giving tips on ab exercises (Lord knows we need those after this past week of grubbing galore) and how to actually keep with your proclaimed resolution after the first two weeks in January.

The best part though? Unlike other magazines who have teamed up with Gilt, Women’s Health won’t be wreaking any benefits from the sales. So basically, you can buy some awesome new clothes, get free workout tips (I mean, who can really afford a personal trainer these days?), and get fit feeling great. If this is a sign of how the rest of the year will be, we’re super-excited to kiss 2011 goodbye. (Adios Christmas cookies and holiday ham!)