Gilt Groupe Rival, Rue La La, Sells for $350 million

Rue La La, an online sample sale website, has sold to GSI Commerce, a marketing agency based out of Philadelphia, PA. Lately, sites like Rue La La and Gilt Groupe have brought daily sales of high end fashion to the inboxes of plenty of frugal fashionistas worldwide. We look forward to the weekly play by play sent by Alexis and Alexandra of Gilt Groupe, plotting our upcoming meetings and activities based on which sample sale takes places on what day.

With Rue La La selling to GSI, will the site dynamic change? Can members expect the same high end designers? We have to ask–will Rue La La begin selling other products on the GSI company roster? New York & Company and Charlotte Russe, both of which are already listed at affordable prices, are examples of GSI companies.

As Gilt Groupe devotees ourselves, we are unsure if the change in Rue La La’s ownership will affect us greatly, however we have to wonder if the sale was in response to Gilt Groupe’s launch of Gilt Fuse and much higher membership roster. Usually an invite-only website, now would be a great time for Gilt Groupe to open membership in hopes of converting former Rue La La users looking to remain in the high end sample sale loop. And as for questions as to how Gilt Groupe can expand future company growth, I think we may have found the answer.