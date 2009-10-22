The Gilt Groupe Model Continues to Roll Out with Launch of Giltman.com

We patiently await our Gilt Groupe email everyday, credit card in hand, ready to splurge on the latest designer sale. Now guys have a great excuse to run up their credit cards as well, with the launch of a men’s shopping website, Giltman.com.

Nate Richardson, vice president of Gilt MAN describes the new site: “At GiltMan.com, guys now have a destination that caters to their interests and lifestyles in a way that is relevant, informative, and easy-to-use. Gilt MAN gives the discerning man everything he needs to live the life he aspires to lead.”

With discounted prices of up to 70 percent off on designers such as Bogner, Alexander McQueen, Adidas, Outdoor Research, Harry’s of London, and many more, we’re sure the guys will be satisfied. We’re signing up anyway; our guy friends and boyfriends will surely appreciate us much more for it.

We’re counting on you, boys, to check out the new site and give us some genuine feedback on Giltman.com.