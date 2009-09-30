Gilt Groupe Launches iPhone App

Signs that Gilt Groupe is taking over your life: you plan meetings around the sales’ 12PM start time, you make new friends based on the possible $25 payoff, or the “flash” mentality enters other aspects of your life (Flash dinner? We hope not).

Today marks the first day that Gilt can literally follow you everywhere you go. With the launch of their new iPhone app, you can preview, shop, and purchase all on your phone.

“Gilt on the Go” also sends sale alerts right to your phone; those times when you avoided spending, just because you forgot about the sale are over.

We have a sneaking suspicion that this free app might end up costing a lot, but it will be worth its weight in See by Chloé.