Gilt Groupe For Brides To Be: The Aisle Hooks It Up

I would never venture to say that the bridal market is under-served. But like a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills, brides-to-be tend to walk around with figurative dollar signs and ca-ching sounds radiating from them. “It’s your big day” can often be equated with, ‘I’m basically going to completely fleece you, your dad and your future husband under the guise of being a lovely florist’.

The Aisle, created by bridal gurus David Yassky and Shara Levy along with Deborah Moses and Mark Ingram of Mark Ingram Bridal Atelier, might be considered a bridal budget port in a very expensive storm. The membership only website is sort of like Gilt Groupe for the lady in white, with limited engagement, timed-sale boutiques, with most merchandise at low, insider prices.

Designers including Monique Lhuillier, Oscar de la Renta, Amsale, Lela Rose, Angel Sanchez, Elizabeth Fillmore and Jenny Packham are featured. Some pieces will be full priced, and merchandise ranges from one-of-a kind runway pieces to custom orders and exclusive capsule collections.

As a bonus, The Aisle New York donates a portion of proceeds from every gown sold to the charity selected directly by the gowns designer, i.e.Aid for AIDS by Angel Sanchez,Edible Schoolyard by Lela Rose etc.

Get in the bridal spirit with the whimsical, pretty video below and to Pre-Register for membership, visit The Aisle New York. The site officially launches January 3!




