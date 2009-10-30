StyleCaster
Gilt Fuse Serves Up Rocker Wear on a Budget

It is no secret that we wait with bated breath to hear about which products and which brands will be on sale on Gilt Groupe for the week. We have a sneak preview of the goods for sale on Gilt Fuse today. Get ready to deck yourself out in casually cool rocker-chic ensembles for the rest of fall with pieces from Corpus and Cara Couture Jewelry. Discounts will be up to 70 percent off.

Below we’ve picked a couple of our favorite pieces from the lines. Be sure to take a look at the Corpus Fall 2009 presentation video for some style inspiration.

