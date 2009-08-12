Gilt Fuse is Here

Gilt Fuse launches today, so get your credit cards ready. At noon today, Gilt will have officially expanded into the lower priced womens market. The first sales are Kova & T, Generra, and Modern Amusement with brands like Kelsi Dagger and La ROK coming up. Kelsi Dagger is the sister line to one of our favorite shoe lines, Pour la Victoire.

The most exciting part is that nothing on the site will be priced above $150. We have a feeling that with deals like these, you can expect things to sell out pretty quickly.

So, are you excited?