Gilt Fuse: Graphic Elements

Object Of Desire

West/Farren clutch and Diesel Black Gold top, on sale, at giltfuse.com

Reason #1

At StyleCaster, one of our favorite trends that we are taking from fall into winter is geometric accents on clothing and accessories. Look for cubic designs, linear patterns, and blocks of color to get the look.

Reason #2

This clutch by West/Farren incorporates a subtle, colorful block pattern on the clasp. The bright red and contrasting yellow coloring are perfect for adding some pop to an otherwise dreary outfit.Diesel incorporates a more futuristic motif into this sweatshirt with outlined prism shapes. Pair it with a sexy skirt for a more dressed up look, or wear it casually with jeans on the weekend. Either way, you’ll be looking good.

Reason #3

As always, our favorite deals come from Gilt Fuse. Sign up now, so you can log on at noon when West/Farren and Diesel Black Gold appear on sale on Gilt Fuse. Today’s sales also feature Tarte Cosmetics and Sass & Bide jeans.If you haven’t already, sign up for Gilt Fuse now!