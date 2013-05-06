Gilt Founders on Spring Trend Do’s and Don’ts, Hair Accessories, More

Gilt Groupe is one of the online retail industry’s greatest success stories—an online destination that has grown since its launch in 2007 to include more than six million members, and brought the concept of flash sales to life.

Behind the site are its two glamorous, blonde co-founders Alexis Maybank and Alexandra Wilkis Wilson, who met with Unexpected Insider Orly Shani on a wintry afternoon at the company’s midtown New York offices. For those of you who might picture an office that includes warehouse floors and racks of clothing everywhere, here’s a little secret: the bulk of the company’s wares are in a warehouse outside the city, and there are Gilt shipping facilities in locations as far as Kentucky. (The business has truly expanded far beyond its home base in New York City!)

Alexis and Alexandra met Orly on a floor that houses the offices for Gilt spin-off sites Gilt Home and Jetsetter, and offered insights into everything from how Gilt’s vast shipping network operates to their favorite pieces for spring.

In this video, the duo weighs in on the top trends of the moment—from bangs to studded jeans—and which trends from the past have proved the most enduring in the world of style.

Try the Trend! In this episode of The Unexpected Insider, the Gilt co-founders highlight some of the looks in fashion and beauty they’re loving right now, and Alexandra reveals she’s been sporting an inventive kind of hair accessory in the form of vintage jewelry that she’s turned into hair clips and ornaments.

Hair accessories, overall, are having a huge moment both on and off the runways, with options ranging from the sporty (Fendi’s neon headbands) and the classic (bow-topped beehives at Louis Vuitton). Decorative headpieces have been especially popular at summer weddings, like the vintage-inspired one It-girl Margherita Missoni wore on her wedding day, or top style blogger Leandra Medine’s floral crown. Using a piece of costume jewelry like a necklace or pin as a hair accessory is both unique and wonderfully original.

