Gilt Founders’ Best Advice for Future Entrepreneurs

This week on the Unexpected Insiders, Alexis Maybank and Alexandra Wilkis Wilson of Gilt Groupe weighed in on their favorite new spring trends. As the co-founders of a site that arguably created the idea of a flash-sale site, Maybank and Wilson know a thing or two about a hot trend, and they have the retail experience to back it up.

While the two insist they’re not exactly “sitting on their laurels,” they do have some great advice for like-minded entrepreneurs: “Go to what you know.” Here, they offer advice on starting a first business, and the one item that’s worth spending top dollar for.

What was the moment when you knew you’d “made it”?

We realize we have started a big business that has changed the way people shop. However we never sit back, rest on our laurels, and think “we’ve made it!”

What’s the best piece of advice you ever received from a mentor or a friend?

“Go to what you know”; in other words, start businesses in areas about which you are passionate, areas where you intimately understand the needs of the customer.

When it comes to your wardrobes, what’s the thing that’s always worth spending top dollar for?

Shoes (especially stilettos) and handbags!