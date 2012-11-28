Gilt Editor on How to Perfect Your Outfit With Cashmere

Melissa Liebling-Goldberg is the Editorial Director, Women’s at Gilt.com, and has previously worked at People StyleWatch and Teen Vogue, so she’s an expert when it comes to must-have looks and jet-set style. Here, she weighs in on her top outfit for the week.

Nothing makes an outfit like a touch of cashmere, don’t you think? From the perfect pair of gloves to a cozy scarf to an enveloping poncho, you are at your winter warm best.

So: How can one add cashmere to an winter outfit and feel like you’re trying something new? It’s all about incorporating the latest trends. Instead of a regular baggy sweater, try a cashmere cape or a poncho over leggings or skinny jeans over the weekend.

Instead of the usual solid scarf, try a whimsical print like my current favorite, an animal motif. Even just a funky chevron print to break up your basic black puffy coat can make it feel new (admit it, you wear it every day once it gets cold).

If you are really trying to jazz up an outfit, don’t forget the perfect purse! Shop kate spade new york for the perfect styles to offset any look, from night to work to weekend. I’m especially in love with the bright green, red, and blue styles, which are great for brightening up winter looks!

