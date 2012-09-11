Gilt Editor Melissa Liebling-Goldberg’s Instagram Diary from Day 5 of NYFW

Melissa Liebling-Goldberg is the Editorial Director, Women’s at Gilt.com, and has previously worked at People StyleWatch and Teen Vogue, so she’s an expert when it comes to must-have looks and jet-set style. (You’ll often find her best oufits here on StyleCaster!) Here, she gives us an inside peek at her diary from Fashion Week.

Monday afternoon found Melissa Liebling-Goldberg at one of New York Fashion Week’s hottest tickets: Phillip Lim’s spring collection debut. Gilt was one of the sponsors of the show, so Goldberg had a front-row seat to all the action — from the forward-thinking outfits on the runway to the hot front row. On Monday, she also attended Donna Karan, Carolina Herrera, and more. Here are some of her best snaps from the day!