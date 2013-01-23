Gilt City Curators Share Top Places To Stargaze In LA During Awards Season

With awards season upon us and going strong till the Oscars on February 24, Los Angeles (always a celebrity hub) is really the only place to be at the moment. To find out where LA’s power set likes to unwind, we consulted with the ultimate insiders, Gilt City Senior Curators Jaromy Pittario and Dana Wichard, to find out where stars like to relax come awards season (and where you can too). From a famous West Hollywood hotel that has hosted everyone from Lady Gaga to Dustin Hoffman to the spa in the City of Angels, there is something on this list for every kind of stargazer.

Be sure to tell us in the comments below, what are you favorite spots in Los Angeles?

1 of 10 CHATEAU MARMONT: "Always a see-and-be-seen spot, both the lobby bar and restaurant at this West Hollywood staple are packed during awards season." 8221 Sunset Boulevard; chateaumarmont.com. THE CLUB BAR AT PENINSULA BEVERLY HILLS: "At this ultimate Beverly Hills luxury hotel, the Club Bar exudes old Hollywood chic with wood paneled walls, big banquettes, and mood lighting. Celebs love visiting this hot spot to unwind over fabulous food and cocktails." 9882 South Santa Monica Boulevard; peninsula.com. TAVERN: "Located in Brentwood, the restaurant’s James Beard award winning owner and chef Suzanne Goin serves up contemporary, rustic cuisine located in a variety of settings. At the front of the house is the Larder, where locals can pick up sandwiches, pastries, cheese and charcuterie to go—or a 'brown bag lunch' with a sandwich, chips, fruit and a cookie. At the center of the restaurant is the Blue Room, a bar and dining space, ideal for a casual drink or date. And in the stunning glass-roofed Atrium, fine dining is available with a seasonal menu that changes about every eight weeks." Gilt City Los Angeles is now offering a deal on a three-course prix fixe dinner for two. 11648 San Vicente Boulevard; tavernla.com. THE POLO LOUNGE AT THE BEVERLY HILLS HOTEL: "An old Hollywood favorite, the lounge remains one of the town’s favorite places to schmooze and be seen." 9641 Sunset Boulevard; beverlyhillshotel.com. THE PENTHOUSE AT THE HUNTLEY HOTEL: "World-renowned designer Thomas Schoos designed the spectacular interiors of The Penthouse at The Huntley Hotel, which feature beautiful wood floors, airy white curtains, white leather banquettes, and cabana-like booths...In the kitchen, Executive Chef Seth Greenburg and his team cater to a well-heeled crowd, including many celebrities." Gilt City Los Angeles is offering its members two packages at The Penthouse including a bottomless brunch for four. 1111 2nd Street; thehuntleyhotel.com. SERGE NORMANT AT JOHN FRIEDA: "For pre-awards show beautifying, this is the place to be. These salons are dedicated to perfecting not only the style, but the integrity of hair. Despite its A-list clientele and renowned staff, the West Hollywood salon maintains a quiet, casual vibe. Tucked in a secluded spot on Melrose, you’ll find a huge wood-burning fireplace and a picturesque central pool dotted with floating lilies. Settle in with a house-made cappuccino and let these experts work the scissors and foil." 8440 Melrose Place. LESPA AT SOFITEL: "Stars love this top-rated spa, described as a stunning 5,000-square-foot oasis, and the first LeSpa in North America. When visiting, there is an amazing selection of pampering services available including six luxury treatment rooms, a serenity lounge, LED light therapy in chromacolor tubs, and the ultimate hydro-thermal massage experience." 8555 Beverly Boulevard; lespala.com. THE TOWER BAR AT SUNSET TOWER HOTEL: "This historic building and hotel located on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood was a residence in its early years for many Hollywood celebs, including John Wayne and Howard Huges. Today, The Tower Bar is a favorite for stars like Jennifer Aniston and fiancée Justin Theroux, Demi Moore, Scarlett Johanssen, and Bradley Cooper—among others." 8358 Sunset Boulevard; sunsettowerhotel.com. KIM VO HAIR SALON AT SPA MONTAGE: "Kim Vo is a world-renowned colorist who has been featured on the Today show and on the Style Network and in numerous Vogue and Allure write-ups. The Laguna Beach and Beverly Hills salons are nestled in Montage hotels, five-star resorts frequented by celebrities and royalty. You’ll feel like a bold-faced name when you experience the warm hospitality and elegance of these sumptuous locations." Gilt City Los Angeles has multiple offers available with the salon this week including a base color and full highlights with a glass of champagne done by Kim Vo himself. 30801 South Coast Highway, Laguna Beach; spamontage.com. Photo: Baldemar Fierro/Baldemar Fierro WINDOWS LOUNGE AT FOUR SEASONS LOS ANGELES: "The buzzing epicentre of Hollywood, the newly renovated Windows Lounge features plush sofas, comfortable armchairs, and an extended outdoor patio." 300 South Doheny Drive; fourseasons.com. Next slideshow starts in 10s Secret Beauty Ingredient: Silk Proteins

















