Gilt City Curator’s Guide To San Francisco’s Mission District

The Mission District in San Francisco has gritty roots, but following the dot-com boom the neighborhood has morphed into one of the trendiest parts of the Golden City. Don’t worry, the neighborhood has retained its eclectic spirit, making it one of the best spots to grab a cocktail, catch an art opening, or hang out in a cafe.

Wanting to know where the cool kids are hanging out in the Mission we consulted with Gilt City San Francisco curators Jennifer Fukui Castells, Claire Herr, and Jordana Havriluk. The perfect spot to get a hamburger in the shape of a hot dog? Where to go for midnight yoga? Their favorite spots aren’t to be missed.

Be sure to tell us in the comments below, what are your favorite spots in San Francisco?

1 of 6 TRICK DOG: Trick Dog opened in January and is one of the hottest new restaurants to open in San Francisco. This Mission neighborhood bar is the newest creation from booze barons The Bon Vivants, well-known mixologists in the Bay area. One menu highlight is their new interpretation of the hamburger called the Trick Dog Burger, which has received a ton of attention for its deliciousness and unusual hot dog shape. 3010 20th Street; trickdogbar.com. THE AMERICAN GRILLED CHEESE KITCHEN: Opening in the Mission this past December, this hot spot is just a stone’s throw away from Trick Dog. Food & Wine magazine has touted their sandwiches as some of the best in the US. 2400 Harrison Street; theamericansf.com. IN-SYMMETRY: Founded in 1999, this spa provides therapeutic deep tissue massage with hot stones, facials, waxing, acupuncture, and private yoga sessions to the Mission District, and Gilt City San Francisco also loves that they are a hub for several community supported agriculture (CSA) deliveries. The standout service at the spa is their signature facials – a can’t miss when in the neighborhood. 650 Florida Street; insymmetry.com. LAUGHING LOTUS: A spiritual center that offers more than 50 yoga classes each week, as well as guided meditation workshops, kirtan and other special events. Their signature yoga class incorporates creative vinyasa sequencing, attention to alignment, breath awareness, meditation, and chanting to build strength, increase flexibility, calm the mind and open the heart. A highlight? Their amazing Midnight Yoga class. 3271 16th Street; sf.laughinglotus.com. NAMU GAJI: This Korean fusion restaurant ranks as one of the most popular casual eateries in San Francisco. Beloved by foodies and hipsters for its fresh new approach to Korean cuisine and modern vibe, it was recently reviewed by San Francisco magazine, who stated that the restaurant is “blaz[ing] a trail of kimchee and chilies that’s both sophisticated and soju-sopping good." 499 Dolores Street; namusf.com. PUBLIC BIKES: This very popular San Francisco-based bike shop is European inspired and famous for designing and selling urban bikes, and accessories to make riding more enjoyable, practical and chic. We love that their bikes come in multi-speeds in all sizes, and that you can dress in casual or business attire, any kind of shoes—just about anything!—while riding them. They also have adorable baskets and bags to go along with them. 123 South Park; publicbikes.com. Next slideshow starts in 10s Spring Break Must-Have: Nail Wraps









