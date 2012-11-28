Gilt City Curator’s 10 Best Miami Restaurants, Bars and Salons the Locals Love

With Art Basel, one of Miami’s biggest draws, just a week away, all eyes are on the Magic City. Yes, there are plenty of buzzed about Miami spots, but we were curious to find out where Miami locals frequent. We consulted with the ultimate insider, Gilt City Market Lead James Wark, who is based in Miami, for his top picks. From the best juice bar, to where to get an artisan cigar, Wark’s favorite spots aren’t to be missed. Looking to get in with the Miami locals? You might want to consider throwing the party of the year. One of Gilt City’s latest sales is a $15,000 all-inclusive cabana party for up to 100 at the Loews Miami Beach.

Be sure to tell us in the comments below, what are you favorite spots in Miami?

1 of 10 MY CEVICHE: "Healthy, delicious, and always fresh, using daily caught seafood," Gilt City Market Lead James Wark (a true Miami insider) shares. "Miami's newest takeout Ceviche counter bar, a true hidden gem! Frill-less and consistent. Fresh-from-the-Atlantic ceviche, seafood tacos, and stone crab claws for both takeout and delivery." 235 Washington Avenue; myceviche.com. ACME BAKERY & COFFEE: "A pleasant addition to the Midtown neighborhood," Wark says. "Old-timey milkman decor serving up fresh baked goods that are simply too good to pass up!" 3451 NE 1st Avenue; myacmebakery.com. THE BROKEN SHAKER AT THE FREEHAND MIAMI: "Hand-crafted cocktails, a lush tropical setting in a well-lit garden area—hands down one of Miami's best cocktail bars," according to Wark. 2727 Indian Creek Drive; brokenshaker.com. DAVID'S CAFE: Wark told us, "Hands down the best place to get a Cuban coffee and tostadas!" 1058 Collins Avenue; davidscafe.com. WYNWOOD CIGAR FACTORY: "Located in the Wynwood Arts District in Miami" Wark says. "Expert cigar makers produce the ultra-premium Wynwood Cigar line in the factory, where a collection of beautiful murals and art is also displayed in the striking space." 4650 NW 74th Avenue; wynwoodcigar.com. GARCIA'S SEAFOOD GRILLE & FISH MARKET: "Casual, yet fun, [this restaurant serves] delicious fresh food and wonderful service set on the Miami River," Wark says. "You will be greeted with delicious fish dip and saltines that are simply divine. Then go on to order conch fritters, totstones, seafood soup...and then the grouper sandwich. All delicious (a little gluttonous) but delicious." 398 Northwest North River Drive. JUGOFRESH: "A posh juice bar set in South Beach's Sunset Harbour," according to Wark. "Healthy and fresh offering a variety of tasty juice and smoothie flavors! Perfect place to stop at post workout." 1935 W. Avenue; jugofresh.com. JUNIOR & HATTER: "Service and attention to detail are amazing," says Wark. "Wynnwood Miami's newest salon has a laid back, edgy, creative design." 2750 NW 3rd Avenue; juniorandhatter.com. MANDOLIN AEGEAN BISTRO: "It’s a low-key, neighborhood restaurant serving great Turkish and Greek food with a true picturesque setting," Wark says. "A favorite of Miami locals tucked away in the Miami Design District." 4312 Northeast 2nd Avenue; mandolinmiami.com. MAC'S CLUB DEUCE BAR: "A timeless classic dive bar perfect for late nights," Wark shared. 222 14th Street. Next slideshow starts in 10s How To Buy a Second-Hand Hermès Birkin

















