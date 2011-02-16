Giles Deacon to Show in Paris

The fashion week shuffle is on in full force. For the most part, British designers have decided to skip out on New York Fashion Week to return to their home base, London. Christopher Bailey was the first to make that decision for Burberry and now Matthew Williamson decided to do the same, and most recently Jonathan Saunders is heading back to mother England as well.

Now, WWD has announced that Giles Deacon will be showing his spring collection during Paris Fashion Week. Deacon just won France’s annual ANDAM Award. The $226,000 prize for designers under 40 seeking to expand their business in France has previously gone to Gareth Pugh and Martin Margiela.

With London Fashion Week gaining so much attention, we’re pretty sure Deacon will be one of the few jumping ship.