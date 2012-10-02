Giles Deacon To Design Capsule Collection For Alexa Chung’s Favorite Sneaker Label Superga

As far as collaborations go, we’re especially excited for Giles Deacon’s partnership with it-kid footwear brand favorite, Superga, set to hit stores this spring, according to Grazia.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have been at the helm of the Italian sneaker brand since September 2011 as co-creative directors, along with Alexa Chung jumping on board as Creative Director for the label’s Spring/Summer 2012 campaign. The Olsens and Chung have injected their sense of modernity, style, and all-around cool into Superga, bolstering its major revamp.

The upcoming — and seemingly edgy — capsule collection will include snakeskin prints and spikes, and will clock in at around $193, according to WWD.