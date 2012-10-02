StyleCaster
Giles Deacon To Design Capsule Collection For Alexa Chung’s Favorite Sneaker Label Superga

Emily Barnes
by
Photo via Grazia UK

As far as collaborations go, we’re especially excited for Giles Deacon’s partnership with it-kid footwear brand favorite, Superga, set to hit stores this spring, according to Grazia. 

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have been at the helm of the Italian sneaker brand since September 2011 as co-creative directors, along with Alexa Chung jumping on board as Creative Director for the label’s Spring/Summer 2012 campaign. The Olsens and Chung have injected their sense of modernity, style, and all-around cool into Superga, bolstering its major revamp.

The upcoming — and seemingly edgy — capsule collection will include snakeskin prints and spikes, and will clock in at around $193, according to WWD

