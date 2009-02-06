Giles & Brother Bangle Set

OBJECT OF DESIRE: Giles & Brother four piece bangle set, $425, at net-a-porter.com

REASON FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Because they provide the perfect dose of rocker-chic, “edgy-ness” to any outfit or look

Reason #2: Winter, Spring, Summer or Fall,…Because they are cool and wearable right now, yet will be just as fun and wearable in 3 months, 6, months, etc…

Reason #3: Because these bangles are a good deal – sold as a set of four pieces, you’re basically getting four bracelets for the price of one. (at least that’s one way to rationalize it given the current economy).