Gigi Just Responded to Claims Zayn Physically ‘Struck’ Her 57-Year-Old Mom While She Wasn’t Home

Her side. Gigi Hadid’s response to Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid assault claims shows that she’s “solely focused” on her daughter amid reports her boyfriend physically assaulted her mother.

TMZ reported on Thursday, October 28, that Zayn “struck” Yolanda, Gigi’s 57-year-old mother, and she plans to file a police report. Zayn confirmed in a tweet that he and Yolanda had an “argument” several weeks ago after she “entered” his home while Gigi wasn’t there. “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” he wrote. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of a partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Zayn went on to confirm that his priority is his and Gigi’s 1-year-old daughter, Khai. “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press,” he said. “I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

As for Gigi, the supermodel released a statement to E! News where she also confirmed that she’s “focused” on Khai. “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” her representative said.

In a statement to TMZ, Zayn denied that he “struck Yolanda and slammed her “false allegations” about the assault. “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” he said.

Yolanda, for her part, hasn’t responded to the news. However, she was asked about claims Zayn “struck” her in a video with TMZ, where she remained silent.