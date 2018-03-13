13 Times Gigi and Zayn Were the Most Stylish Couple Ever

They say the couple that slays together, stays together. OK, no one says that, thankfully, but if that were a thing, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik definitely had it in the bag for every minute of the two years they dated. That is, until Tuesday, when all Hollywood hell broke loose and the beloved pair confirmed their split.

While we appreciate Malik’s total classiness in the respectful way he announced the breakup, we’re still totally reeling. And the only thing we can think of doing at a time like this is tearfully reliving some of Zigi’s most stylish moments. Whether they went out in matching all-black everything, wearing his-and-hers patterned jackets that shouldn’t match (but did!), or just wore coordinated denim and leather, Hadid and Malik knew how to do couple’s style right.

Ahead, enjoy some memorable shots of the so-stylist-it-hurts former couple, and sniffle as you realize we might never see them step out in those adorably coordinated outfits again.

A version of this article originally appeared in March 2017.