13 Times Gigi and Zayn Were the Most Stylish Couple Ever

They say the couple that slays together, stays together. OK, no one says that, thankfully, but if that were a thing, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik definitely had it in the bag for every minute of the two years they dated. That is, until Tuesday, when all Hollywood hell broke loose and the beloved pair confirmed their split.
While we appreciate Malik’s total classiness in the respectful way he announced the breakup, we’re still totally reeling. And the only thing we can think of doing at a time like this is tearfully reliving some of Zigi’s most stylish moments. Whether they went out in matching all-black everything, wearing his-and-hers patterned jackets that shouldn’t match (but did!), or just wore coordinated denim and leather, Hadid and Malik knew how to do couple’s style right.
Ahead, enjoy some memorable shots of the so-stylist-it-hurts former couple, and sniffle as you realize we might never see them step out in those adorably coordinated outfits again.
A version of this article originally appeared in March 2017.
March 25, 2016
These two really like fancy matching ~jackets.~
Photo:
Getty
May 2, 2016
Of course, there was this crowning style moment, on their first red carpet together.
Photo:
Getty
June 10, 2016
Hadid's really playing the part of supermodel here.
Photo:
Getty
July 6, 2016
These patterns should clash—but they don't. We think it's because of the love.
Photo:
Getty
July 13, 2016
Hadid and Malik can even make workout gear and baggy jeans look cool.
Photo:
Getty
July 14, 2016
Side by side, these two outfits appear effortless.
Photo:
Getty
September 10, 2016
Photo:
Getty
September 12, 2016
Photo:
Getty
September 17, 2016
Their study in all black worked so well five days before, they tried it again. Yep: Still works.
Photo:
Getty
September 28, 2016
OK, technically Hadid's just wearing an oversize white shirt and Malik's wearing nothing at all, but do they not look killer together??
Photo:
instagram / @gigihadid
October 2, 2016
At Givenchy in Paris, looking hyper-cool.
Photo:
Getty
February 28, 2017
OK, let's be real: This was not a high point. Hadid had to do this, and Malik was being a good boyfriend and supporting her. But—we're just going to leave this here.
Photo:
Getty
March 5, 2017
Leather + leather. Mic drop.
Photo:
instagram / @gigihadid