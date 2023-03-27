Here’s How Gigi Hadid Reportedly Feels About Rumors Zayn Malik & Selena Gomez Are Dating 2 Years After Their Breakup

Love is in the air. With more and more rumors emerging of their date night, one might wonder what Gigi Hadid thinks of Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez going out.

Gigi and Zayn started dating after she appeared in his music video for “Pillowtalk.” Gigi and Zayn dated on and off from November 2015 to October 2021. The couple had their baby Khai in September 2020. A source told People on October 28, 2021, that Zayn and Gigi broke up as a result of his physical fight with Gigi’s mom, Yolanda. “They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” a Hadid family friend said. “They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.” On Father’s Day 2022, Gigi posted a faceless picture of Zayn with Khai and wished him a “Happy Father’s Day.”

So how does Gigi Hadid really feel about Zayn Malik dating Selena Gomez? Read more below to find out.

How did Gigi Hadid react to Zayn Malik dating Selena Gomez?

How did Gigi Hadid react to Zayn Malik dating Selena Gomez? Pretty positively. A source told Us Weekly that she’s okay with her ex dating the Wizards of Waverly Place alum. “Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating,” the insider explains to Us. “As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good coparent to [their daughter] Khai, she’s fine with whoever he goes out with.”

Rumors emerged of Selena dating the former One Direction member on Saturday March 25, 2023. An eyewitness tells Entertainment Tonight, “Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm. They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date.”

TikTok user @ also shared a text change from a friend of hers who claimed they were Zayn and Selena’s hostess at a restaurant. The user explained that both she and her friend both work at celebrity-favorite restaurants. “Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [restaurant] hand in hand making out and I seated them,” the friend wrote. The date also came weeks after Selena followed Zayn on Instagram. (At the time of the dinner, Selena was also one of 18 accounts Zayn followed.)

In the 2010s, Selena was asked on a red carpet about which One Direction she’d most want to kiss. “Oh no,” she said before quickly answering, “Zayn,” with a laugh. In an interview with InStyle UK in 2016, Selena denied rumors she was dating Zayn. “If he had asked me out on a date, I would be seen with him. Just kidding, but not kidding,” she said.

Hours before the news of their split, Zayn took to his Twitter to explain his situation with Yolanda. In his tweet, he referred to Gigi as his “partner” and explained that his “argument” with Yolanda started after she “entered” their home while Gigi was away without Zayn knowing. “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” he wrote. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of a partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

He continued, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

Though after their breakup, the two remain amicable in raising their kid, Khai, 2. Gigi talked about co-parenting with the singer during an interview with The Sunday Times. Hadid told the publication that they always keep Khai’s “happiness at the forefront” of their minds. “You have a long life alongside this person,” Hadid said. “That she can be with both parents makes me very happy.” When it comes to her busy work schedule, Hadid noted that she tries to schedule her modeling jobs and other business-related trips “when Khai is with her dad.”

Hadid also shared that Khai has inherited “little bits” of Malik’s British upbringing. “She’s clearly a child who was grown in my stomach eating a lot of British food—breakfast, beans, curries. And she still eats like that,” she said. “She even says some words with a little [English] accent, which I love.”

On September 19, 2022, Gigi posted a birthday cake for her little one, Khai, on her Instagram story. She captioned the story, “Our angel girl turned 2 today.” She tagged Carlos Bakery who made the Peppa Pig-themed birthday cake and she also tagged her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. It’s not known if Zayn was celebrating with the mother and daughter.

At around the same time, sources told E! News in an article published on September 13, 2022, that Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi were dating. They had hung out “multiple” times, but were doing so in the company of friends. According to those close to him, the Titanic star wasn’t rushing back into a relationship. “He’s enjoying being single,” an insider noted, adding the two are “not exclusive.” It echoes the sentiments of another source, this one close to Gigi, who said “neither of them want a relationship” at the moment. “Gigi and Leo have hung out multiple times and are into each other. Gigi thinks he’s a really cool guy. Majority of their hangouts have stemmed from being in the same social circles at various parties.” Another source told Page Six that “[Leo] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow.”

Though things definitely fizzled out by February 2023 for Leo and Gigi. “She hasn’t seen him for a while. She just decided that she was done with him,” a source told People. “They are at very different places in life. She prioritizes being a mom.” They added, “It was never that serious anyway. It kind of just fizzled.”

