Gigi Hadid Steps Out Wearing That Ring Again—Is She Engaged to Zayn?!

Update, 1/18/17:

Gigi Hadid stepped out in NYC wearing what looks suspiciously like an engagement ring for the second day in a row. Meanwhile, Zayn Malik sported a new tattoo on his right hand—the word “love” in cursive”—which, of course, fans speculated was a tribute to his model girlfriend (and not, like, testimony to the concept of love in general).

Here she is today, on the way to a photo shoot, according to the Daily Mail.

A closer look at that ring finger:

Let’s just say there’s definitely a ring on it. Whether it’s Zayn’s or not—well, that remains to be seen.

Original 1/17/17:

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are pretty cute. They like to do things like kiss on the Met Gala red carpet, talk about their sex life publicly, and blazon their love on Snapchat. Last month, when reports of Hadid turning down a marriage proposal from Malik began circulating, we mostly brushed it off—seemed like much ado about nothing, or, in layman’s terms, just plain old gossip.

But yesterday Hadid took a walk from her Bond Street apartment in New York to Gotham Gym (her fave boxing studio), and sparked serious rumors that, in fact, she really is engaged—or even married. As she wandered the mean streets of NYC, Hadid rocked one very conspicuous piece of bling: specifically, a delicate band that could easily be a wedding ring (or a very un-Hollywood-like engagement ring).

Have a look for yourself:

And a closer look:

Was Hadid just in the mood for some dainty bling en route to kick the crap out of someone with boxing gloves? Or did she actually go and marry Malik under our noses? We’re thinking the former, but—anything is possible in this crazy world. Best of luck to the young lovebirds.