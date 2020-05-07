Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik May Be Engaged After Announcing Their Pregnancy

Lots of milestones are ahead for Zigi. Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik engaged? His tattoo is a clue that he may have proposed. A week after news broke that he and his girlfriend are expecting their first child, Zayn took to his Instagram Story to post a photo of his new tattoo.

So what is this tattoo, you ask? Well, it’s an excerpt from Kahil Gibran’s poem “On Marriage,” a popular composition that celebrates love and is often read at weddings. “Sing and dance together and be joyous but let each one of you be alone,” Zayn’s tattoo read, according to a photo shared by jeweler George Khalife. “Give your hearts, but not into each other’s keeping. Stand together, yet not too near together; For the pillars of the temple stand apart. And the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other’s shadow.”

After the tattoo went viral, fans wondered if he and Gigi were engaged and ready to be wed—or even if they’re already married. “zayn and gigi were really like ‘we have to save 2020,'” one user wrote. Another tweeted, “I’m sure they got married in secret.”

The tattoo came days after Gigi confirmed that she’s pregnant with her and her boyfriend’s first child, a baby daughter. “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she said. “Especially during this time. It’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.”

In February, the model opened up to I-D magazine about her desire to start a family. “I think that as I get older… well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling. I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling,” she said at the time. “The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!”

No word yet on if Zayn and Gigi are engaged (or even married), but we wish them a healthy journey with baby Zigi.