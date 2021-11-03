Gigi Is Meeting With Custody Lawyers After Zayn’s Alleged Attack on Her 57-Year-Old Mom

Taking action. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s custody agreement could be changed after her alleged physical fight with his ex-girlfriend’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.

A source told Us Weekly on November 3 that Gigi met with two legal firms to discuss custody of her and Zayn’s 1-year-old daughter, Khai, after news broke on October 28 that her ex-boyfriend allegedly “struck” her 57-year-old mother in a fight. “Gigi met with her lawyers last week. She also met with new lawyers to start helping with custody issues,” the insider said. “There will be conversations about custody.” The source also noted that Gigi finds Zayn and Yolanda’s fight “distressing,” given that he “will always have to be a part of her life” as the father of Khai.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Zayn was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment in against Gigi and Yolanda in October after he allegedly “shoved” his ex-girlfriend’s mother into a dresser and caused her “mental anguish and physical pain.” Zayn also allegedly called Yolanda a “f—king Dutch s—t” and ordered her to stay away from [my] f—ing daughter.” The documents state that Zayn called Gigi while she was in Paris for Paris Fashion Week during the fight, where he told her to “strap on some f—ng balls and defend your partner against your f—ing mother in my house.”

Zayn pled no contest at the time, and was fined. He was ordered to complete 90 days of probation for each count, a total of 360 days. He also must complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program, as well as have no contact with Yolanda. After reports that Zayn had “struck” her mother, news broke that he and Gigi had split after almost six years together. “They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” a source told People at the time. “They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”

Despite their issues, a source told People on November 3 that Gigi still wants Zayn in Khai’s life. “Yolanda is very upset with Zayn, but Gigi has made it clear that her daughter needs her dad,” the insider said. “Gigi will do everything she can to make sure they co-parent in a civil way.”

As for why Zayn and Yolanda’s fight started, a source told HollywoodLife on November 1, 2021, that Zayn and Yolanda got into an altercation after she arrived at his house in Pennsylvania with Gigi to help him care for Khai, which he took as a “hit to his ego.”

The insider continued, “Gigi was out of town working Paris Fashion Week when this incident between Yolanda and Zayn happened. As everyone knows, Yolanda has always been a very hands on, dedicated parent to her kids. She’s naturally protective and has been there for every step of the way when it comes to her kid’s lives. So naturally, when Gigi was away while working, she wanted to spend as much time helping care for her granddaughter as possible.”

The source also confirmed that Gigi’s sister, Bella Hadid, and brother, Anwar Hadid, have unfollowed Zayn on social media in support of their mother. “Bella and Anwar will stand by their mom no matter what,” the insider said. “They’ve both unfollowed Zayn because they completely support their mom and absolutely believe her account of what happened.”

For more about the Hadids, read Yolanda Hadid's 2017 book, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease. In the memoir, Yolanda opens up "in a way she's never been able to in the media before" about her famous children—Gigi, Bella and Anwar—and how her "perfect marriage" to their father, Mohamed Hadid, ended in divorce.

