Did Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Break Up Again? This Clue Points to Yes

Did Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik break up again? Possibly, according to this clue. Eight months after Hadid and Malik reunited, following their breakup in March, it looks like the couple has ended their relationship for the second time after the two shared no social media pictures of each other over the holidays.

Unlike previous years, which were filled with photos of the couple celebrating Christmas together, this year was noticeably missing any holiday PDA. Instead, Hadid posted a throwback of her, her mom, Yolanda Hadid, and sister, Bella Hadid, sitting on Santa’s lap when they were kids. Malik, on the other hand, decided to stay silent on social media.

The last time the couple posted a picture together on social media was on October 21, when Hadid instagrammed a shot of her cuddling with her shirtless boyfriend. “Flyin home to my happy place,” she wrote. On the flip side, Malik doesn’t have any photos of his model girlfriend on his Instagram. He also doesn’t follow her, though she follows him. The last time they were photographed together was on October 5 after Hadid was seen leaving Malik’s apartment.

Breakup rumors first started on December 14 when Hadid retweeted a tweet from Kehlani about taking control of one’s life. “i do not owe you myself. i do not owe you any information about me beyond what i choose for you to know. i do not owe you strength when i am weak. i do not owe you answers just because you ask,” the tweet read.

Just this week, Hadid’s cousin, Jaewaad Saeed, posted an Instagram of him with the “I Don’t Want to Live Forever” singer with a caption suggesting that the former One Direction member is experiencing some hard times. “Through best and worst, take a bullet for you,” Saeed wrote in the caption. “Keep happy my bro.”

But what does this all mean? It means that Hadid and Malik haven’t had a social media presence in the past few months, but it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re broken up. Perhaps they want to be more private about their relationship, as many celebrity couples do. Until we hear confirmation from them, we don’t know the state of their relationship.