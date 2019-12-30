Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik May Be Back Together, According To This Telling Clue

New year, old boyfriend? Fans think Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are back together after their breakup based on a telling Instagram clue. The model, 24, and “Pillowtalk” singer, 26, were in an on-again, off-again relationship for two years before they split in January 2019. Now, almost a year later, could they be trying to make it work again?

Gigi took to her Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 29, to post a photo of her cooking chicken curry pasta salad. Seems innocent enough, right? The thing is that the recipe came from Zayn’s mom, who Gigi shouted out in her post. “Sunday in the kitchen: about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!!! @mammamalik’s Chicken Curry Pasta Salad,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories over a photo of a bowl of ingredients.

It may not seem like much, but fans are convinced that Gigi’s friendly relationship with Zayn’s mom means that a romance may be rekindling between the two, especially after Zayn’s mom reposted Gigi’s photo on her own Instagram Stories. “I’m telling you #Zigi is happening again. I’m happy,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “so this means zigi spent the holidays togeth-”

While some fans are happy for Zayn and Gigi’s possible reunion, others aren’t so pleased if the couple got back together. Before their breakup in January, Zayn and Gigi split in March 2018 with a dramatic statement on their Twitter accounts. The couple reunited a few months later.

“Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years … not only in the relationship, but in life in general,” wrote Hadid. “I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be. xG,” Gigi wrote at the time.

Zayn tweeted, “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend,” wrote Malik. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ.”

Because of the on-again, off-again nature of their relationship, some fans believe the couple aren’t healthy for each other, especially given rumors that he cheated on her. As for if they’re actually back together or not, no one can be sure. Until Zayn and Gigi confirm it themselves, it’s all just theories.