Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Let the World Know They’re Back Together Again in the Best Way

Zigi lovers, this one’s for you: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are officially back together following Zayn’s birthday this weekend. After being spotted out and about together on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 in New York City, the pair took to the streets again around Madison Square Park for a second day in a row on Sunday, Jan. 12—a.k.a Zayn’s 27th birthday—and they weren’t putting the PDA on hold. Call it a birthday gift, or something that’s already been a long time coming for this notoriously on-again, off-again couple. Either way, we’ll take it! Zigi, we’ve missed you.

After initial photos of the pair’s trip to New York City began circulating, a source with E! News confirmed that this was more than a platonic date. “Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December,” says their source. “Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance. She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed. Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently. Everyone is happy for them and Yolanda and Bella have always loved Zayn. They all have always treated him like part of the family.” Aw!

This reconciliation comes after Gigi, 24, and Zayn, 27, split things off over a year ago. In 2018, the couple had a shaky relationship, breaking up for a time in March of 2018, only to rekindle things sometime later. Yet by December of 2018, Zigi called it quits again.

Now that they’re back together, it seems both parties benefitted from their time apart. While Zayn has been busy making new music, Gigi dipped her toes back into the dating pool only to come up short. The model had a short fling with The Bachelor‘s Tyler Cameron last summer, and while things seemed to be going in a serious direction—there were talks of buying homes close to one another—the relationship ultimately fizzled out by summer’s end.

Clearly, Gigi and Zayn only have eyes for each other. Hopefully things stick this time around.