Here’s Whether Gigi Wants Full Custody of Her Baby With Zayn After Reports She Met With Lawyers

Normal as possible. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby will have both parents in her life despite reports that the model met with lawyers to discuss a change in custody.

News broke on November 3 that Gigi—who shares 1-year-old daughter Khai with Zayn—met with custody attorneys after his alleged physical fight with her 57-year-old mother, Yolanda Hadid. “Gigi met with her lawyers last week. She also met with new lawyers to start helping with custody issues,” the insider said. “There will be conversations about custody.” The source also noted that Gigi finds Zayn and Yolanda’s altercation “distressing,” given that he “will always have to be a part of her life” as the father of Khai.

A source, however, told HollywoodLife on November 4 that Gigi likely won’t seek full custody Khai as she would “never strip” Zayn of his “rights as a father.” “Gigi knows that Zayn is a good father to Khai, and she would never strip him of his rights as a father,” the insider said. “Gigi has an incredibly close bond with her own father, and could never imagine taking that away from the daughter they share together.”

The source continued, “[Gigi] has every intention in maintaining an amicable relationship for the sake of their baby and for co-parenting in a healthy, safe environment.” A spokesperson for Zayn also TMZ that the former One Direction has been at home, working on his music as he and Gigi “begin the process of working with a mediator to determine new co-parenting arrangements since they are no longer together.” The couple split in October after six years of dating.

The breakup came after reports that Zayn “struck” Yolanda in a physical altercation. According to court documents obtained by TMZ in October, Zayn was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment in against Gigi and Yolanda in October after he allegedly “shoved” his ex-girlfriend’s mother into a dresser and caused her “mental anguish and physical pain.” Zayn also allegedly called Yolanda a “f—king Dutch s—t” and ordered her to stay away from [my] f—ing daughter.” The documents state that Zayn called Gigi while she was in Paris for Paris Fashion Week during the fight, where he told her to “strap on some f—ng balls and defend your partner against your f—ing mother in my house.”

Zayn pled no contest at the time, and was fined. He was ordered to complete 90 days of probation for each count, a total of 360 days. He also must complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program, as well as have no contact with Yolanda.

Despite their issues, a source confirmed to People on November 3 that Gigi still wants Zayn in Khai’s life. “Yolanda is very upset with Zayn, but Gigi has made it clear that her daughter needs her dad,” the insider said. “Gigi will do everything she can to make sure they co-parent in a civil way.”

