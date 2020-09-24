Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Welcomed Their Baby Daughter & Fans Really Don’t Want Them to Name Her This

Zigi are parents! But what is Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby’s name? Right now, the couple is keeping that a secret, but that doesn’t mean that fans don’t have their theories.

Zayn confirmed that he and Gigi welcomed their first child together in a tweet on Wednesday, September 23. The tweet included a black-and-white photo of his baby daughter holding the former One Direction member’s tattooed hand. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x,” Zayn tweeted.

Gigi also confirmed the news with a black-and-white photo on her Instagram, where she revealed that she gave birth to her new bundle of joy over the weekend. “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love🥺💕,” Gigi captioned a photo of her holding her daughter’s hand.

But what did Gigi and Zayn name their daughter? Well, as of writing this, the couple hasn’t confirmed the name they’ve given to their child, but fans hope that the name will be a nod to their respective family backgrounds. Gigi, whose full name is Jelena Noura Hadid, has a Palestinian father and a Dutch mother. Zayn, whose full name is Zain Javadd Malik, has a Pakistani-British father and English and Irish mother. Several fans also tweeted that they hope Zayn and Gigi won’t give their daughter a white name and that the name will pay homage to either their Pakistani or Palestinian roots.

“manifesting zayn and gigi’s baby to have a middle eastern/ethnic name,” wrote Twitter user @joonsleftthumb.

Twitter user @emilytorr13 wrote, “I really hope Zayn and Gigi didn’t give their baby a white name.”

“Gigi Hadid’s last name is LITERALLY Hadid….u think that baby is gonna have a white name???” Twitter user @goremeat wrote.

Twitter user @fentyybeyy tweeted, “do y’all think zayn and gigi will name their baby a white name or from their culture.”

When asked what they thought the name would be, Twitter user @stella23491835 wrote, “Hopefully something Arabic since Gigi is middle eastern.”

As of now, it’s a guessing game for Gigi and Zayn’s baby name, but regardless of what they name their daughter, we’re sure they’ll both be excellent parents. Congrats, Zigi.