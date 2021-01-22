Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Revealed Their Baby’s Name & It Has the Most Special Meaning

Now that we know the name of baby daughter Zigi, fans may want to know what Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby name, Khai, means. Hadid and Malik welcomed their first child, a baby daughter, in September 2020 after four years of on-again, off-again dating.

Though the couple has posted pictures of their daughter on Instagram, they hadn’t revealed her name—until now. On Thursday, January 21—four months after she gave birth to her first child—Hadid took to her Instagram to reveal that her and Malik’s baby daughter is named Khai. “khai’s mom,” she wrote on her Instagram profile.

Well, according to a source for TMZ, Khai is a tribute to Hadid’s grandmother, Khairiah, who is the mother of her dad, Mohamed Hadid. Khai also means “crowned” in Arabic, whereas the former One Direction member’s last name, “Malik,” means “king,” so Khai Malik’s full name translates to “crowned king,” according to TMZ. The Standard U.K. also reports that “Khai” can also refer to “the chosen one, royalty or nobility.”

Hadid’s grandmother, Khairia, died in 2008. According to her son Mohamed, Khairia is a descendent of the Prince of Nazareth. “Her great grandfather was the Prince of Nazareth – King of Galilee in the 18th century Daher Al-Omer The Ruler,” he wrote in an Instagram post in May 2020. The name Khai also is associated with Hadid’s younger sister, Bella Hadid, whose full name is Isabella Khair Hadid (likely in tribute of their grandmother.)

Malik announced the birth of his and Hadid’s first child together in a tweet in September 2020. “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” he wrote. “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine and thankful for the life we will have together.”

Hadid also confirmed the news on her Instagram with a black-and-white photo of baby Kahi holding her and Malik’s fingers. “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” she wrote in an Instagram caption.