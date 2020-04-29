Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Hinted at Their Baby Way Before It Was Announced

Who else missed this Instagram clue? Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby’s gender was hinted at her 25th birthday party, and the clue went way over our heads. TMZ reported on Tuesday, April 28, that the supermodel and the former One Direction member are expecting their first child. Sources close to the couple also told the site that Gigi is 20 weeks along, which would set her due date around August or September.

As for the baby’s sex, some fans believe that the supermodel’s recent 25th birthday party on April 23 was also a gender reveal party for her and her boyfriend’s little one. The clues are from Instagram photos posted by Gigi and her mom, Yolanda Hadid, which showed the eldest Hadid sister posing with two balloons in the numbers “2” and “5.” Tied to each balloon were strings in different colors: one was pink while the other was blue. While the colors could’ve been a coincidence (because F gender norms, pink and blue are both hot), some followers believe that the strings revealed to the family what Gigi and Zayn were expecting for their baby’s sex.

“The blue and pink strings. It was a gender reveal party as well?? Also I think that it’s a boy since Gigi is holding the balloon with blue strings,” one user tweeted.

Further, some fans believe Yolanda confirmed Gigi’s pregnancy with her caption for her daughter’s birthday which read: “Happy birthday my love, my precious angel….. Yesterday 25 years ago was the best day of my life, giving birth to you and raising you has taught me the true meaning of commitment and unconditional love…. Thank you for being such a extraordinary blessing in my life, I am so proud of the woman that you are…. May your days always be blessed with love, light and happiness but most of all great health….. #Iloveyou #mybabygirl #25”

To some, the key words are “great health,” which sounds like something a grandmother would say to their pregnant daughter. Because of what’s happening in the world right now, it’s a stretch, but hey, a clue’s a clue to the internet. So far, Gigi and Zayn haven’t confirmed the rumors that they’re pregnant, so for all we know, it could be a crock of s—t. But if the two are preggos, congrats on their baby Zigi.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.