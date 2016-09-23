Gigi: If Zayn Had Been There, My Attacker Would’ve Been So Sorry

When Gigi Hadid was grabbed from behind and pulled into the air yesterday during Milan Fashion Week, her lightning-fast reflexes kicked in, and she elbowed the guy in the face, getting away quickly. But for some reason, The Fault in Our Stars actor Ansel Elgort felt the need to ask Hadid on Twitter where her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, was when the whole thing went down.

“That guy should prob take some time away from icing his jaw tonight to count his lucky stars that Z wasn’t there….. 💀⚰,” Hadid responded. Well said.

She also took to Twitter yesterday to say that she’d thanked her boxing coach for training her to react so quickly, and told girls to “prepare,” so that if they ever find themselves in a similar situation, “MUSCLE MEMORY can fight back for you.”

Boom. Hadid handled the whole thing like a pro, going on to stomp it out on the runway shortly thereafter. And that, folks, is how you handle a crazy person.